Scranton woman who admitted killing fiancé sentenced to 7 1/2 years

Feb. 27—A Scranton woman who admitted to fatally stabbing her fiancé could serve less than a decade behind bars after a Lackawanna County judge found reason Monday to depart from guidelines calling for a stricter sentence.

Eileen Dougherty, 42, wept as Judge Andy Jarbola sentenced her to 7 1/2 to 15 years. Dougherty, who pleaded guilty last month to third-degree murder for fatally stabbing 31-year-old George Shencavitz March 3, 2021, faced between 20 and 40 years in prison.

Shencavitz's family, who gathered at the county courthouse Monday for an emotionally fraught hearing, were "severely disappointed" by Jarbola's sentence, District Attorney Mark Powell said.

In their comments at Monday's hearing, they described Shencavitz as a beloved son, friend and father of three young children — starkly different than the angry and troubled man portrayed by the defense. Regardless of what sentence Jarbola decreed, it would not equal the punishment meted out by Dougherty.

"No parent should ever bury their child," Shencavitz's mother, Theresa Jarski, said in a statement read by another family member. "It's unnatural."

The Scranton police accused Dougherty of repeatedly stabbing Shencavitz multiple times following an argument March 3, 2021, at their home on Delaware Street. In his argument for a reduced sentence, attorney Joseph D'Andrea said the killing had been the culmination of a volatile relationship.

The homicide was not justified and Dougherty was wrong to kill him, D'Andrea acknowledged. But he stressed that Jarbola should understand the "extent of terror" he said his client experienced.

"Is that an excuse? No," D'Andrea said. "But it is mitigation."

The pair fought that evening and Dougherty became frightened, D'Andrea said. She was under the supervision of the county Office of House Arrest for an earlier conviction for humiliating a mentally disabled woman.

She called the office twice after 9 p.m. to fruitlessly request she be permitted to leave the home, according to incident reports attached to D'Andrea's sentencing memorandum. Shencavitz threatened to report Dougherty for violating the conditions of her home confinement.

D'Andrea said the dispute turned physical. Her "overwhelming fear" caused her to retaliate with a knife, according to the memorandum.

Shencavitz called 911 and yelled he had been stabbed twice. While on the phone, he was stabbed again.

"Eileen, stop, if you keep stabbing me, I'm gonna die," he said, according to a criminal complaint.

Jarbola said a reasonable person could see how Dougherty may have been fearful but noted "no one deserves to die at the hand of another."

In her police interrogation, Dougherty acknowledged she still could have left the house, District Attorney Mark Powell said. "Any alternative" is better than murder, he said.

Rather than mitigation, there was reason for Jarbola to issue strict punishment, the district attorney said. Dougherty, a repeat offender under supervision, stabbed him four times.

"She hunted him down and made sure he was dead," Jarski wrote in her statement.

Dougherty has been in jail without bail since her arrest in March 2021. After serving her sentence, she'll be on probation for 10 years.

