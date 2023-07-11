Scranton woman charged with endangerment, assault

Jul. 10—A North Scranton woman pushed her 5-year-old daughter into a wall and then punched the child's father when he tried to console the girl, city police said Monday.

Victoria Camill Wignall, 26, faces endangering the welfare of children and other charges in the incident early Sunday.

Officers dispatched to Wignall's home at 1438 Church Ave. around 2:10 a.m. for a report of disorderly and intoxicated female could hear a woman yelling and items breaking when they arrived, police said.

Inside the home, officers found Joseph Hutchinson trying to calm a woman later identified Wignall, who was screaming and acting erratically, police said.

Hutchinson told police he and Wignall were out and started arguing after they returned home, according to a criminal complaint. As they argued, he said, Wignall shoved their daughter into a wall and punched him in the face when he tried to get to the child.

The child suffered bruising, and Hutchinson had a bruise over one of his eyes, police said. Neither required medical treatment.

Wignall was uncooperative throughout the incident, yelling at officers and refusing to answer questions, police said. She remained uncooperative upon arrival at police headquarters.

In addition to child endangerment, Wignall was charged with two counts of simple assault and harassment.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District judge Alyce Farrell and held in Lackawanna County Prison when she could not post $20,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is 10:45 a.m. July 19.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132