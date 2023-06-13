Scranton woman who dragged probation officer during escape bid sentenced to prison

Jun. 13—A Scranton woman who dragged a Lackawanna County probation officer when she tried to escape by commandeering a police vehicle in 2021 was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced Amanda Desando, 32, to 33 months to 5 1/2 years behind bars for her March 17 guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension and other charges.

She also faces five years of probation.

Desando was detained on a warrant for a bail violation Nov. 15, 2021, at a home on Main Street in Dickson City, where borough police were assisting county adult probation and parole officers with serving a warrant on another individual.

According to investigators, Desando was handcuffed behind her back and placed in the back of a borough police SUV. However, Desando managed to get her hands in front of her body, open the divider between the back and front of the SUV and climb through to the front of the vehicle.

Probation officer Shelley Ackroyd was dragged when the SUV started to roll backward, police said. She was not seriously injured.

In addition to flight to avoid apprehension, Desando pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and recklessly endangering person, along with an unrelated drug paraphernalia charge.

Defense attorney Daniel Lipson told Barrasse he didn't think Desando wanted to hurt anyone. Citing the the defendant's substance abuse issues, he said Desando needed guidance and asked the court to consider a restrictive probation sentence.

In handing down the sentence, Barrasse told Desando the court could not turn a blind eye to how her actions endangered others.

