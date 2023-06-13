Scranton woman sentenced to jail for drunken I-81 crash

Jun. 13—A Scranton woman wept in court Tuesday after learning she must spend years in jail for causing a drunken crash on Interstate 81, which endangered her young children and injured another driver.

Jeneva Danyel Wright, 34, groaned once a Lackawanna County sheriff's deputy closed handcuffs around her wrists to begin the 26- to 59-month sentence imposed by county Judge Michael J. Barrasse.

Wright had a blood alcohol content of 0.156 when she rear ended another vehicle while driving south through Moosic on Jan. 9, 2022, state police at Dunmore said. The legal limit is 0.08.

The impact sent Wright's vehicle and another, driven by John J. Thomas, into the median. Thomas needed surgery for a torn rotator cuff, among other injuries, state police said.

Wright's vehicle rolled over. Her four children, then between the ages of 3 and 9, suffered minor injuries.

Wright pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, a separate count of DUI and several counts of recklessly endangering another person.

In court Tuesday, Wright's voice rose in pitch as she first apologized to Thomas and his family and then begged Barrasse for mercy.

Attorney William Thompson, who represented Wright, asked Barrasse for a sentence of supervision outside of jail so she can continue to work and improve her relationship with her children.

Thompson said Wright receives counseling and is involved with Alcoholics Anonymous.

"It was a poor decision to get in the car that night," Wright said.

Barrasse said he could not ignore the risks she engendered. The judge noted she may serve her sentence in Lackawanna County Prison, rather than a state prison, so she could more easily see her children.

Following her release, she must spend 5 1/2 years on probation.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.