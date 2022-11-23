Scranton woman sentenced to state prison for death of infant

Nov. 23—SCRANTON — A city woman will serve time in state prison for causing the death of her infant son three years ago this week.

Rebecca Hallock, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 2 1/2 to five years of incarceration for her 2021 guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her son, Mosiah Walters.

The 3-week-old boy died Nov. 25, 2019, at Hallock's School Street home after she fell asleep with the child on a couch. When she awoke, the baby was wedged between her and the back of the sofa and not breathing.

Although Hallock denied drinking or using drugs other than medication prescribed for painkiller addiction, city police said a blood test revealed the presence of THC, the psychoactive chemical compound in marijuana, along with amphetamines well above the therapeutic range.

Investigators said it was the second time one of Hallock's children had died from co-sleeping. While she was not charged, a 1-month-old died in a similar way in 2017.

Before sentencing, a tearful Hallock told Jarbola she recognized after her 2019 arrest that nothing would get better until she herself got better and addressed her addiction issues. She talked about her time at Adult and Teen Challenge, a rehabilitation facility, and how it changed her life.

She asked Jarbola to give her a chance to give others hope.

"I know whatever happens here today, this is not the end," Hallock said.

Jarbola called it a difficult case, telling Hallock the court can look at what she is doing now but must also consider what she did in the past when her conduct led to the death of a child.

In sentencing her to prison, he cited Hallock's negligence, the age of her victim and the fact she was on court supervision for another crime at the time of the infant's death.

"That's what the court has to look at — what was going on back then," he said.

Earlier, Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela urged the court to impose a sentence of five to 10 years, citing among other factors the victim's age and the circumstances of the crime. She pointed out Hallock waited 17 minutes after discovering her unresponsive baby before calling 911.

Story continues

Defense attorney Jeffrey Poplawsky told Jarbola that Varela talked a lot about Hallock's history but noted the defendant has now been sober for three years.

"The history doesn't have to dictate your future," he said.

Contact the writer:

dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132.