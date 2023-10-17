Scranton woman stabbed brother who stopped her from buying drugs, police say

Oct. 16—A 32-year-old Scranton woman stabbed and slashed her brother early Sunday morning in Blakely because he tried to stop her from buying methamphetamine from a local dealer, borough police said.

Michelle Marie Converse, of 1103 Snyder Ave., remained jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on Monday in lieu of $15,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Paul J. Ware.

Her brother, Joseph Converse, required trauma treatment at an area hospital for two lacerations and a puncture wound, according to an affidavit filed by Senior Patrolman Jacob Guzzi.

Joseph Converse's girlfriend, Brittany Toth, also required medical attention for lacerations on her hands.

Their updated conditions were not available Monday.

Michelle Converse told police she had been defending herself.

According to Guzzi's affidavit, Michelle Converse planned to buy methamphetamine after she had been drinking and was thwarted by her brother while in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue.

An argument ensued, according to police. It turned violent when Michelle Converse grabbed a knife from her vehicle and began swinging it at her brother.

Toth tried to disarm her but was cut by the knife.

Joseph Converse told police he struck his sister to stop the attack. He and Toth held their assailant down until the police arrive shortly after 1 a.m.

Michelle Converse received treatment for a swollen eye.

Police found the knife and collected it as evidence.

A preliminary hearing for charges of aggravated assault and related offenses is tentatively scheduled Oct. 25.

