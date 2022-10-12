Scranton woman tried to steal vehicle, police charged

Oct. 11—A Scranton woman accused of damaging one car with a hammer and rolling off another car's hood Monday night faces criminal charges.

Kasandra Diamond Aken, 31, 1517 Olive St., is charged with attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, Officer Vincent Priorielli charged in a criminal complaint.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police said Aken approached Kiana Ocasio at the intersection of Boulevard Avenue and East Parker, holding a hammer and dragging a suitcase.

Aken stood in front of Ocasio's Mitsubishi Lancer for about five minutes as Ocasio tried to turn left on to Boulevard Avenue; Aken refused to get out of the way, police said.

Then she demanded Ocasio get out of her vehicle.

"I'm taking your car," Aken said, according to police.

Aken struck Ocasio's driver's side window with the hammer, damaging it, and then hit her tire with the hammer's claw, causing it to deflate.

"Now you're not going anywhere," Aken said.

Aken, however, left Ocasio alone and went after another nearby vehicle, a Ford Fusion driven by Caleb Vigil.

Aken charged after the Ford and jumped onto the vehicle's hood. She then rolled off the driver's side of the car and broke off the vehicle's side mirror. Vigil soon called police, who used a stun gun on her because she refused to drop her hammer.

Aken was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center. She claimed she was bleeding and may have had a miscarriage. No blood was visible and, once she got to the hospital, refused to answer if she was pregnant, police said.

Aken was jailed Tuesday at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 24.

