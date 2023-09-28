Scrap inheritance tax. Starve the government beast

Can the Government really be thinking of reducing, or abolishing, inheritance tax? Maybe Rishi Sunak will drop us a hint in his party conference speech next week. George Osborne famously did the same 16 years ago, discomfiting Gordon Brown in doing so.

But then he abandoned the plan entirely. Should we have a similar concern now? Could this be just an attempt to keep the Conservative faithful in the fold (at least that minority of them still there) by reassuring them that the leadership has not lost its tax-cutting faith?

I’m not so cynical. I believe – and I suspect the leadership believes, too – that a meaningful tax cut is necessary before the general election if the Tories are to avoid utter disaster. (Necessary, that is, not sufficient.) But a manifesto pledge for the future won’t be enough. There is so little trust in the Tory brand or indeed in politics generally that voters won’t believe such a pledge without an actual down payment before the election.

So I am confident that the Treasury is considering – or, more accurately, is being made to consider, as I’m sure

it doesn’t want to – the options for next spring. Which means that the relevant question is not whether, but how. For even on the atrophied free-market wing of the Conservative Party, not everyone is enthusiastic about cutting inheritance tax.

Simon Clarke MP argues that “income tax should surely trump inheritance tax every time”. He makes the case on intergenerational grounds – that the target for tax relief should be young people already heavily hit by the tax system. Left-wing economists, too, like capital and wealth taxes because they think they reduce inequality.

For sure, they have a case. Inheritance tax is generally paid by the descendants of the wealthy, and only 4 per cent of people pay it at all. We need to boost incentives to work, and the more assets a person has – whether cash, pension, or government benefits, all of which are different kinds of guaranteed future income stream – the more likely they are to stay at home.

But there are economic counter-arguments. Taxes on capital and wealth have among the highest deadweight costs – that is, the biggest impact on economic activity – of any taxes. (And there are even worse ones – transaction taxes like stamp duty.) The more such taxes we have, the smaller the economy is in the future, and the worse off we all are. So there’s a good case for targeting them.

As all this shows, the reality is that there’s no perfect tax cut. It depends on your objectives, political as well as economic. It also depends on the crude measure of what is politically realistic. And in the real world, inheritance tax is deeply unpopular: the latest YouGov polling shows that only 19 per cent of Brits think it is fair, and around 50 per cent don’t. That’s why the political case for cutting it is always going to be attractive to a tax-cutting government.

In the end, this debate – about which taxes are most damaging and why – is a second-order issue. Important, yes, but second-order.

The crucial point is that we need to get the tax burden down tout court. There are good and better ways of doing this, but the important thing is to do it. We need to take money out of the hands of the government and put it in the hands of individuals, who always spend it better and more effectively.

Politicians need to take the lead. With public opinion as it currently is, there is little hope of winning an abstract political argument about the role of government. Only actual results can do that.

As last week’s British Social Attitudes polling shows, people tend to favour a smaller state when we already have one, and when the economy is doing well as a result. In modern societies like ours it’s very hard to reduce the demand for government. What you can do is reduce the supply of government, and then let the results speak for themselves.

And that, of course, is difficult enough. The best way to do it is to starve the beast – get tax down, and cut the government’s cloth accordingly.

That means: when a government thinks the politics point to tax cuts, encourage them. Don’t be purist. Don’t be too anxious about the distributional effects or the impact on inequality. Don’t fuss away about whether there is a more perfect way of doing it. Just do it. I’m with the great US economist Milton Friedman, who famously said: “I am in favour of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible.”

One third of the 36 OECD members levy no wealth transfer tax at all. Getting rid of it won’t make us an outlier. So don’t tinker. Don’t make it easy for Labour to come in and make the tax even worse, more punitive, even more economically damaging, as it seems the party plans to, in its desperate pursuit of cash under the sofa for its madcap spending plans.

Instead, find the necessary savings and scrap the tax. Then fire the officials who collect it, destroy the records, and plough salt into the earth so it can never come back. And do it soon.

