Scrap the rise in corporation tax

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

In little over a month, Britain will be catapulted up one of the international league tables studied by investors as they decide where to put their money to work. Sadly, the ranking in question does not measure growth or innovation, but corporation tax.

Currently 19 per cent, the ninth-lowest among the 38 members of the OECD group of advanced economies, on Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s current plans it will leap six percentage points to 25 per cent on April 1. That will make it the ninth highest, on a par with Belgium. As a share of GDP, the overall corporation tax bill is quickly forecast to reach its highest ever level.

Even were it not already the case that the public finances are in significantly better condition than feared, with borrowing some £30 billion lower than forecast so far this financial year, this is an unnecessary and damaging raid on the private sector. Such is the fall in gas prices that City analysts are now forecasting that inflation will fall to close to the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent as soon as autumn, while the economy is performing better than some had expected.

Against that improving backdrop, a £50 billion tax rise reimposed by Mr Hunt to calm bond markets in the wake of Liz Truss’s brief and turbulent tenure is self-flagellation. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the economics think tank, expects the new corporation tax rate to reduce business investment by about £150 billion over the next five years. That is expected to result in a 0.65 per cent reduction in GDP growth every year.

We have already seen the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca select Ireland, where the corporation tax rate is 12.5 per cent, over Britain for its new manufacturing facility. Now BT, which is investing heavily (albeit belatedly) in a much-needed national broadband upgrade, has warned that the burden on business is becoming too high. Mr Hunt has little hope of achieving his dream of making Britain “the next Silicon Valley” if he punishes success.

BT and others are calling for an expanded scheme of tax relief for business investment, which would be welcome. More welcome still would be if Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt were to heed the message from their own benches and scrap the corporation tax rise in next month’s Budget. Britain’s reputation as a place to do business has endured many knocks in recent years. A strong signal in favour of growth and enterprise is demanded.