Scrap yards vigilant about stolen catalytic converters

Jun. 29—Dan Fickas, scale master at Phillips Enterprises Inc. in Livermore, is hesitant when someone tries to sell catalytic converters to the scrap and recycling center.

Catalytic converters have become targets of thieves, as the price of metal makes at least some of the car parts valuable.

Fickas said he's more likely to buy a whole vehicle to be scrapped, than to take a chance on buying a stolen catalytic converter.

"We don't buy many catalytic converters that are not on the car," Fickas said Monday. "Typically the ones we do buy are (from sellers) we know."

There have been 20 reports of catalytic converters stolen in Owensboro and Daviess County so far this year.

But the thefts are not limited to Daviess County

"It's going on nationwide, from what I understand and am hearing," Fickas said.

Catalytic converters are pollution control devices that keep particles from being emitted from vehicle exhaust. Thieves are targeting the devices because some of the devices can valuable metals, like platinum.

But all catalytic converters aren't the same, and there's no way of telling how much they are worth by looking at them.

"Everything looks exactly the same, but depending on what vehicle (it came from) one is worth $20 and another one is worth $2,000," Fickas said.

Later, Fickas said, "a lot of people get the idea they are all worth a fortune, and that's not true."

Law enforcement officials said previously thieves look for vehicles in isolated areas, such as church parking lots.

Capt. Scott Wedding, a member of the command staff at the Daviess County Sheriffs' Department, said there's no law that requires a scrap metal business to take any action when someone is selling a catalytic converter.

But Wedding said local scrap metal businesses send regular reports to OPD listing how man catalytic converters they are receiving.

"Most people do not want to take in a lot of stolen goods," Wedding said.

Local scrap metal businesses "do work with law enforcement," Wedding said.

Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the agency does get reports of stolen catalytic converters, but added that the number of reports have decreased, compared to earlier this year.

Metals found in catalytic converters include platinum, rhodium and palladium, said John Kirkland, co-owner of Dahl & Groezinger on Ninth Street in Owensboro.

But because catalytic converters are different, the values vary considerably, even if they from the same kind of vehicle, he said.

Drew Kirkland, who co-owns Dahl & Groezinger, said "it's next to impossible" to tell if a catalytic converter has been stolen or not. So the company takes numerous steps to document each sale, including keeping a digital copy of the seller's driver's license, keeping an inventory of the items, and having the seller sign various documents.

Also, the business is covered by multiple video cameras, so the transaction is recorded if its ever needed by law enforcement.

"We get as much information as we can" Drew Kirkland said.

Also, "we report our records daily to the police," he said.

When law enforcement needs information about person possibly selling stolen catalytic converters or other items, "we work hand in hand with them," John Kirkland said.

"The bad apples are the ones that don't keep records," John Kirkland said.

The company has alerted law enforcement of known thieves trying to sell stolen metal, which has led to arrests, the Kirklands said. A photo near the business' office wall shows Owensboro police and Daviess County sheriff's deputies taking a man into custody after trying to sell stolen metal.

"We want people to know this is not the place to sell stolen material," Drew Kirkland said.

Fickas said Phillips Enterprises also takes a digital photo of driver's license for people who come to sell scrap parts.

The company also keeps records of everything a person sells, Fickas said.

"If (law enforcement) can give me a name, I can go back and give them everything they brought in here for the past two years" Fickas said. "The McLean County sheriff's office has called me several times" for information on theft cases, Fickas said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

