Get scrappy: How to deal with throwing out food waste in Redding under new law

Redding residents can add a New Year’s resolution to their list: Dispose of food waste in green bins with grass clippings and other organic waste.

Starting Jan. 1, the city asked residents to comply with a state law (California Senate Bill 1383) designed to reduce food waste from households, grocery stores, schools and other organizations. The legislation's purpose is to slow the flow of organic waste into landfills, where it gives off harmful greenhouse gases, according to the state.

While the state law went into effect in 2022, legislators gave cities time to prepare, said Redding Deputy Director of Public Works Paul Clemens: “It’s a little hard to flip the switch” right away.

The city had to create a way to deal with that much organic waste. He said they had to purchase equipment, update permits, get a contract for getting organic waste hauled away and other processes.

In turn, the city is giving residents time to make what it hopes are minimal adjustments to the way they throw away their trash. “There’s a significant grace period. We want to encourage people” to “follow the process,” Clemens said.

Here’s what to know about disposing of food waste.

What is and isn’t food waste

Organic waste items are those capable of decaying, according to the public works department. These include fruit and vegetable peels, cores, coffee grounds and filters, meat and plate scraps.

According to the public works department, food waste accounts for approximately 30% of what Californians throw away.

Diverting organic waste headed for landfills can cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s now state law for cities to collect this waste for composting instead of sending it to a landfill where it can give off harmful greenhouse gasses, like methane, that trap the sun's heat and lead to global warming. As such, “organic materials will no longer be accepted in gray garbage bins,” according to the city.

Composting is the natural process of recycling organic matter, such as leaves and food scraps, into a valuable fertilizer that can enrich soil and plants, according to the National Resources Defense Council, a non-profit international environmental advocacy group.

Where to throw those banana peels and other food waste

City of Redding services now come with three colored bins: Gray for trash, blue for recycling and green for grass clippings and other organic waste. People should throw their food waste into the same green bin with their grass clippings, Clemens said.

Plastic bags ― even those marked biodegradable or compostable — shouldn’t go into the green bin. Instead, store food waste in a brown paper bag, newspaper or cardboard container like a pizza box, then throw it into the green bin. It’s important those containers be compostable, too, Clemens said.

Remove any cans, plastic including plastic wrap or cups, Styrofoam, coated paper, twist ties and rubber bands. You can use a tissue box, but be sure to remove the plastic lip on top of some boxes before you throw it in the green bin, he said.

How to get a food waste bin for your home, business or rental

The city will provide a homeowner with a green bin if they don’t already have one.

Renters whose apartment complex doesn’t have a green waste bin can request their landlord call the public works department to get one. Public works offers to send someone out to meet with a landlord to help them decide where to put the container and establish how the city will empty it, Clemens said.

While residences and many businesses will use a green bin, restaurants, supermarkets, schools and other organizations that produce a lot of food waste will get a brown bin. Brown bins are just for food waste, while green carts can include yard clippings and other organic waste, Clemens said.

Homeowners, business owners, schools and landlords who don’t have a green or brown bin can request one by calling the public works department at 530-224-6201.

Where to get a mini bin for under your kitchen sink

If you want a quick place to store food scraps, Public Works will offer dishwasher-safe mini bins that fit under people’s sinks. These hold about 1.5 or two gallons of food waste, Clemens said.

“We have about 3,000 of those little bins” right now, he said, and the city applied for a CalRecycle grant to buy more. Since those grants don’t pay for already-purchased products, public works is waiting to see if it gets a grant before it purchases more bins, Clemens said.

People can also put small amounts of food waste in a paper bag and put it in the freezer until they go out to the green bin, Clemens suggested.

What could happen if people don’t comply with the ordinance

If the city doesn’t comply with state law, it can be fined for not enforcing the ordinance, according to the state.

While the city has a fine schedule ― first offenses start at $100 ― for individuals who break the ordinance, Clemens said he’s not worried about the odd apple core that ends up in the trash when someone forgets. “We’re not running around trying to look for violators. If we can pull together as a city,” he said, fines won’t be necessary.

Creating the ordinance that requires changes in the way people toss food waste makes the city eligible for state grant money for waste projects, Clemens said.

“Senate Bill 1383 aims to reduce the amount of organic waste deposited into landfills by 75% by 2025, rescue at least 20% of disposed edible food, and redirect it to people in need,” according to a public works press release.

The recovery and donation of a percentage of edible food is a rule expected to mainly impact grocery stores or restaurants. Shasta County is working with various groups that are now involved in food banking to settle on ways to get still-good donated food to the needy, Clemens has said.

How the city is getting word out and how to ask questions

Redding’s public works department launched an information campaign called “Let's Get Scrappy” to help people learn what’s expected and why the ordinance is in place.

Redding Public Works Department launched its food waste disposal education program called Let's Get Scrappy in January 2024. The program coincides with Redding's ordinance that complies with California's state law regarding organic waste disposal.

The campaign includes outreach to news media, education booths at events and signage on garbage trucks. Teachers can arrange public works tours for school groups and classroom presentations by city employees, Clemens said. For more information go to tinyurl.com/5n7rc7u5.

Anyone with questions can call public works at 530-224-6201. Residents can also call that number to complain, Clemens said, but remember “it’s a statewide piece of legislation” so city is required to comply.

