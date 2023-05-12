Scratch Kitchen will remain closed — for now. Here’s what happened at a court hearing.

The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs, scene of a mass shooting a week ago, has agreed to remain closed for a week until a judge can hold a second hearing on the city’s request that the business be closed as a public nuisance.

At a hearing Friday, business owner Brittany Alexander told Chancery Court Judge Neil Harris that she has not had time to hire an attorney to represent her in a lawsuit the city filed Wednesday morning, asking Harris to close the business because of what it claims are multiple code and legal violations.

The city started to present its case to Harris on Friday morning. But Harris closed the courtroom to the public a little more than an hour into the hearing, conferring with the city’s legal representatives and Harris. Harris then announced that Alexander had agreed to close until she finds an attorney and another hearing can be held Friday.

A teenager died and six other patrons were injured in a mass shooting at the bar and restaurant the night of May 5.

At least three other firearms were in the business, which is on Government Street in the heart of downtown, when the shooting happened, the lawsuit says. The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously in a closed meeting Tuesday to file the lawsuit.

Residents packed the meeting room and spilled into the hallway before they were asked to wait outside while the aldermen discussed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the business also has been operating over its occupancy limit; failed to screen for deadly weapons, illegal drugs and bottled alcohol; and failed to identify underage customers, among other legal violations.

On April 16, during a spring break party, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg in a public parking lot across the street from the business. The Scratch Kitchen has been known for its unique menu but also hosted parties with disc jockeys that drew large crowds. They spilled from the building onto the patio outdoors.

Alexander’s restaurant is not the only nightlife venue that has had issues with gun violence in recent months. There have also been shootings at Kahuna-OS and Ocean Springs Daiquiri Company. Arrests were made in both of those cases.