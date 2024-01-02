‘Scratch-off enthusiast’ never thought he’d win big in Maryland lottery. He was wrong

A ‘scratch-off enthusiast’ won big after buying a $20 instant ticket at a convenience store, Maryland officials said.

The man “decided to stay loyal to his favorite game” when he went to Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli in Rockville, according to a Jan. 2 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

Although he sometimes plays the Pick 4 and Racetrax game, he decided to buy a $50,000 Cash game scratch-off, officials said. He was “stunned” to learn he’d scored the main prize.

“I didn’t believe it,” the winner told officials. “I always thought it wasn’t possible for me to win a top prize. I play so often but it never mattered to me.”

After the lucky man learned about his win, he raced home, officials said. He’s only shared the exciting news with his close friend.

The Montgomery County man plans to help out his family and pay bills with the money, the release said.

Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

There are 84 $50,000 Cash game prizes left to be claimed, the release said.

Rockville is about 40 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

