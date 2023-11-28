Scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket worth $5 million won by Central Florida man
Another Florida resident has claimed a prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game but this prize was the highest available for the game: $5 million.
Rickey Johnson, 66, of Winter Haven, claimed the $5 million top prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.
Johnson purchased his winning ticket from Haines City Food Mart, located at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Two $1 million winners have claimed Gold Rush Limited prizes since Nov. 20
There have been two other winners in the past week in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Jose Ramirez, 59, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
The Florida Lottery also announced Thanksgiving week 47-year-old Mario Torres claimed a $1 million prize playing the game. The Palm Beach County man opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
How much does it cost to play Gold Rush Limited?
Tickets for the Gold Rush Limited game cost $20.
How do you play Gold Rush Limited?
Match any of the numbers to any winning number and you'll win the prize shown for that number.
If you get a 5X or 10X symbol, you win five or 10 times the prize shown for the symbol. A gold bar symbol means you win $500 instantly.
Match a winning number to any bonus spot and you win the amount for that spot.
What are the odds of winning Gold Rush Limited in the Florida Lottery?
Odds of winning:
$5 million: 1-in-2,362,500
$1 million: 1-in-756,000
$100,000: 1-in-630,000
$10,000: 1-in-40,000
$1,000: 1-in-2,400
$500: 1-in-1,600
$200: 1-in-1,500
$100: 1-in-63
$50: 1-in-30
$40: 1-in-21
$30: 1-in-21
$20: 1-in-4
Overall odds: 1-in-2.65
