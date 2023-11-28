Scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket worth $5 million won by Central Florida man

Another Florida resident has claimed a prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game but this prize was the highest available for the game: $5 million.

Rickey Johnson, 66, of Winter Haven, claimed the $5 million top prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Johnson purchased his winning ticket from Haines City Food Mart, located at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Two $1 million winners have claimed Gold Rush Limited prizes since Nov. 20

There have been two other winners in the past week in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Jose Ramirez, 59, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The Florida Lottery also announced Thanksgiving week 47-year-old Mario Torres claimed a $1 million prize playing the game. The Palm Beach County man opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

How much does it cost to play Gold Rush Limited?

Tickets for the Gold Rush Limited game cost $20.

How do you play Gold Rush Limited?

Match any of the numbers to any winning number and you'll win the prize shown for that number.

If you get a 5X or 10X symbol, you win five or 10 times the prize shown for the symbol. A gold bar symbol means you win $500 instantly.

Match a winning number to any bonus spot and you win the amount for that spot.

What are the odds of winning Gold Rush Limited in the Florida Lottery?

Odds of winning:

$5 million: 1-in-2,362,500

$1 million: 1-in-756,000

$100,000: 1-in-630,000

$10,000: 1-in-40,000

$1,000: 1-in-2,400

$500: 1-in-1,600

$200: 1-in-1,500

$100: 1-in-63

$50: 1-in-30

$40: 1-in-21

$30: 1-in-21

$20: 1-in-4

Overall odds: 1-in-2.65

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery Gold Rush $5 million winnings go to Winter Haven man