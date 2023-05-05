Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold at local Shop ‘n Save

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Allegheny County.

The My Three Million scratch-off ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save on Babcock Boulevard in Shaler.

The retailer receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

