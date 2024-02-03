‘Screamed until I couldn’t breathe.’ NC woman hits top prize in new lottery game.

A North Carolina woman screamed and screamed, then screamed some more when she won the first top prize in the new $5 “Money Bag” scratch-off game, state lottery officials said Friday.

Reidsville, N.C., resident Candy Oliver nearly threw what might best be described as a joyous conniption fit.

“I started screaming, until I was out of breath,” Oliver said with a laugh when she claimed her $100,000 prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, according to a lottery news release.

A North Carolina woman won the first top prize in a new $5 scratch-off game with a ticket she bought at this Shell station, lottery officials said.

She beat odds of 1 in about 1.2 million, according to the Money Bag page on NCLottery.com.

Oliver said she likes to buy scratch-off tickets when they’re first released. Money Bag debuted on Dec. 29, according to the lottery.

Oliver bought the ticket at Gibsonville Shell on N.C 87 North in Gibsonville, N.C. She scratched off the ticket in her truck outside the station.

She didn’t know how to react at first.

“I was overwhelmed,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

After taxes, she took home $71,501, officials said.

She didn’t say what she’ll do with the money, but this is for sure:

“I’m just really, really happy,” she said.

The game started with four $100,000 top prizes. Two remain to be claimed, according to the lottery.