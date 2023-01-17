Screaming, knife-wielding Gainesville man who ran through neighborhood indicted on attempted murder

Jan. 16—The defense attorneys for a Gainesville man accused of attempted murder after investigators said he ran through a neighborhood with knives said he was experiencing a mental health episode and was not trying to hurt anyone.

Darrion Suave Fraley, 34, was indicted Jan. 10, on charges including attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges from an Oct. 17 incident in the Shades Valley Lane area of Gainesville.

Gainesville Police Investigator Brad Raper said Fraley was running through the neighborhood with knives.

"He's screaming, 'I'll kill them all,' or something to that effect in the recordings of the 911 (call)," Raper said at a November hearing in Magistrate Court.

Defense attorneys Rob McNeill and Jake Shapiro said their client was not seeking to hurt people. They said Fraley was experiencing a mental health episode and believed he needed to protect his mother, though it was unclear what threat he believed was trying to hurt her.

Fraley's mother was riding alongside Fraley in a car, warning neighbors to get back in their homes and calling 911. She asked police to help with a 1013 order, an involuntary mental health evaluation for someone deemed a risk to themselves or others, for Fraley.

Two paramedics for a private service were picking up a man when Fraley approached with knives, Raper said at the November hearing.

The paramedics retreated into the home, and the patient's son, Phillip Garrison, stood outside the home with a revolver to protect them, Raper said.

After Fraley and Garrison grappled, Garrison started shooting. After all of the bullets were expended, Fraley grabbed the gun and repeatedly pulled the trigger, Raper said.

Garrison got Fraley to the ground and held him until police arrived, Raper said.

The aggravated assault charges for Fraley are for pointing the handgun at Garrison and approaching him with the knife drawn, according to the indictment.

Fraley was also charged with possession of a firearm and a knife during the commission of a felony.

Fraley's defense attorneys said they were hoping to reach a resolution that achieves accountability and local mental health treatment for Fraley.