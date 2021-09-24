Screaming match on Capitol steps: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrats get heated

Firebrand Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exchanged screams and harsh words with Democrats gathering on the Capitol steps for a press conference right after the House passed a bill to protect abortion rights on Friday.

Greene, leaving the House chamber for votes, walked past the Democrats and started yelling at them about their position on abortion.

“Killing a baby up until birth is not a right. That’s not healthcare,” Greene said.

California Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said to Greene: “You’re performative.”

HOUSE PASSES BILL THAT WOULD BAN STATE-LEVEL ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

“No, you’re performative,” Greene responded. “You should all be ashamed.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene instigates a shouting match with Reps. Pete Aguilar and Debbie Dingell after Democrats pass the Women’s Health Protection Act pic.twitter.com/YPyGrjQWQV — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) September 24, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets in a shouting match with Democrats about abortion before their press conference.



“Stand with women,” she shouts.



“You’re performative,” Rep. Pete Aguilar replies. pic.twitter.com/G17rUU6uFG — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) September 24, 2021

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, who saw the exchange, then yelled at Greene to have civility.

“Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility,” Greene responded. “It’s called murder.”

Greene said there is a “lack of laws,” mentioning a flood of migrants at the southern border.

Dingell responded that there are “lots of laws we follow.”

“You should practice the basic thing you’re taught in church: Respect your neighbor,” Dingell said.

“Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life,” Greene shot back.

“You try being a Christian, and try treating your colleagues decently,” Dingell said.

Dingell appeared to lose her balance slightly on the steps before catching herself.

“Watch your step. You're gonna fall down,” Greene said. “Control yourself.”

Reps. Debbie Dingell and Marjorie Taylor Greene just got in a shouting match on the Capitol steps right by where Democrats are gathering to pose for a photo. Before this clip other Dems yelled at her too pic.twitter.com/YjmxY0mo9o — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) September 24, 2021

.@MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming match on steps of Capitol after MTG heckled Democrats holding a press conf after passing legislation responding to Texas abortion law pic.twitter.com/Kq11xko04r — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021

Friday’s screaming match adds to a string of confrontations between Greene and Democrats in and around the halls of Congress.

In January, Greene said Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri “berated” her for not wearing a mask in a tunnel while Greene was livestreaming on Facebook. Bush had claimed that it was Greene who “berated” her and her staff and then later moved her office in order to get further away from Greene.

In May, Greene confronted Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, asking her as they exited the House chamber: “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, yells while walking on the steps of the U.S. Capitol before a "Build Back Better For Women" event in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are running up against multiple critically important deadlines as they navigate a fraught political landscape where any misstep could have dire consequences for the national economy. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

