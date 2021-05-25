Screaming woman prompted DWI, gun charges

May 25—MANKATO — A man spent his birthday in jail after he allegedly drove drunk with a screaming woman and an unpermitted gun in his vehicle.

Trevor Alan Foxhoven, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, was charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of DWI and carrying a gun without a permit Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A witness reported a woman screaming, "Let me out of your car" just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Madison Avenue. When an officer stopped the vehicle, the woman said Foxhoven had gone out drinking for his birthday and was driving erratically.

A breathalyzer indicated Foxhoven had an alcohol concentration of 0.23, according to a court complaint.

A gun was found in the vehicle. Foxhoven said it was his and did not have a Minnesota permit to carry, the charges say.