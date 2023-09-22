'Screaming, yelling, fighting': Neighbors raise concerns about alleged abuse at adult group home

A caregiver at a group home in Milwaukee has been arrested after reports of battery and resident abuse were made to Milwaukee police.

The Helping Hands group home, a one- to two-bed care facility at 3550 South Sunset Drive, serves individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities. Though its first few months of operation were "pretty quiet," neighbors said the Wedgewood home quickly became a hub for violent confrontations and noisy disturbances.

Milwaukee police arrest logs confirmed a 47-year-old former caretaker at the group home was arrested on suspicion of intentional abuse of a patient, which can be a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the severity of the offense.

The Journal Sentinel is not naming the person arrested because charges have not been filed. The incident is under investigation by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office, which declined to comment on the incident.

One of the owners of the group home, Alex Mayfield, confirmed the man who was arrested was the caretaker involved in a July incident at the home that was captured on video and first reported by CBS58. The video shows someone hitting and yelling at one of the home's residents, identified to CBS58 by the resident's family as "Steven."

"The day we found out that there was misconduct we talked to him about it, and he was terminated," Mayfield said.

Mayfield added that the home on Sunset Drive is no longer certified and that residents no longer live there, but declined to go into further details without his attorney.

The state Department of Health Services confirmed the facility's certification was revoked on Friday and said no people are currently residing in the home.

"We are unable to comment further on an ongoing investigation," spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt said.

Neighbors reported a pattern of troubling behavior

Margaret Tyler lives near the home on Sunset Drive and said she grew concerned with the facility after witnessing two employees restraining and hitting a resident she called "DJ" on Easter of this year.

"I was in my driveway and all of a sudden one of the workers is like, 'If you don't listen to me then I'm gonna crush like a million of your cigarettes,'" she said. "He was yelling at her, she was yelling at him, and before I knew it, the worker had put her hands around DJ's neck and thrown him against a car."

Tyler said she reported the incident to police. It is unclear if the incident is also under investigation.

According to Tyler, community members were given no notice that a group home would be established on their block.

After a few years of "screaming, yelling and fighting," she said residents took their concerns to Ald. Mark Borkowski, who represents the district where the home is located. They reported seeing residents of the facility being beaten outside the home, loud music playing throughout the day, a resident seen masturbating in the home's front window, and broken windows that were left unfixed for months.

After the Easter incident, multiple residents sent emails to Borkowski. Tyler said the alderman, community members and Mayfield met the following week.

Borkowski said he has been on phone calls with Helping Hands' owners, Mayfield and Doran Kemp, almost every day for the past year and a half seeking a resolution to concerns about the home. Mayfield and Kemp "made promises" to address the situation, which improved temporarily, according to Borkowski.

"Then, things got lackadaisical and and then started trending down again," Borkowski said.

Borkowski, along with state Sen. Julian Bradley and state Rep. Bob Donavan, is hosting a community meeting with neighbors and the owners on Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Wedgewood Drive and South Sunset Drive.

State oversight of small group homes is limited

The group home on Sunset Drive was one of eight facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis owned by the company Helping Hands on 75th Street, LLC, according to state directories of adult group homes. The homes have between one and four beds and serve people who need help with everyday tasks due to physical or cognitive disability or age.

Unlike with larger group homes, one and two-bed group homes have less oversight from the state. Instead, a certifying agency — usually a private company known as a managed care organization — is responsible for certifying the homes, reviewing caregiver background checks, conducting inspections and responding to complaints, according to the health department's website.

In at least one other Helping Hands facility — one of the larger, four-bed homes that is regulated by the Division of Quality Assurance within the state Department of Health Services — a former staff member was accused of abusing a resident a few years ago.

The Helping Hands facility at 9801 West Dakota Street in West Allis was cited by state inspectors in 2022 for not reporting to authorities an incident of alleged abuse that had happened two years prior.

In that case, a resident was taken to the hospital and got 20 stitches after a caregiver hit the resident in the head with a chair while the resident was having a behavioral episode, according to a report filed by state inspectors.

The resident reportedly came at the caregiver with a knife. At the time of the incident in September 2020, the resident was not on their psychotropic medications because the group home had not ensured the resident's prescription was re-filled in time, according to the report.

How to report abuse or violations

If someone believes a caregiver or state DQA-regulated care provider has violated state or federal laws pertaining to regulated entities, that person has the right to file a complaint. There are several ways to file a complaint or report concerning a provider or its employee/s:

File a complaint online by completing the Complaint Intake Survey, F-00607.

Call the toll-free number to file a complaint by dialing 800-642-6552. Leave a voicemail message and your call will be returned by the next working day.

Submit a complaint to the Clients Rights Office.

