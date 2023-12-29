Screams on Christmas morning lead police to bloody woman, NJ cops say. Man arrested

A woman was found severely injured after neighbors reported screams early Christmas morning, New Jersey police said.

The report of the shouting woman in Buena at about 12:03 a.m. led officers to the area to see if someone was hurt, according to a Dec. 28 Franklin Township Police Department news release.

Police found a 52-year-old woman, who appeared confused, bleeding from her head, according to the department. Police did not identify the woman from Mays Landing.

The woman, who suffered injuries to her head and upper body, was taken in critical condition to a hospital, police said.

Justin Lopez, 33, initially was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and unlawful possession of a weapon, but on Dec. 28, the charges were upgraded to attempted murder, according to police.

The Landisville resident is accused of hitting the woman in the head with a brick, as well as strangling her, police said.

The two knew each other, police said, and it wasn’t considered a random act of violence.

Lopez was booked at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Buena is about 35 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

