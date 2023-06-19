Screams heard as 6 suspects force their way into Tacoma home

In Pierce County, police are searching for six people who forced their way into a home in Tacoma.

Video from a Ring camera captured the terrified screams from inside the home.

Tacoma police told KIRO 7 the suspects kicked in the door at a home on South Trafton Street before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the group held the occupants at gunpoint, stole items, then left.

If you have information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or Tacoma Police.