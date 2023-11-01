Screams for help send rescuers rushing into woods to see what’s wrong, Arizona cops say

A camper heard a man screaming in the woods near an Arizona lake and set off a dash to find out what was wrong.

The camper was startled by the screaming just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, and called 911, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A deputy drove to a trail near the Hilltop Campground and Lynx Lake in Prescott and could hear a “faint yell,” according to the sheriff’s office. He started trekking in that direction.

The deputy hiked for an hour in the dark wilderness until he found a man who was hunched over with chest pains and was cold, deputies said. He called for more help.

Deputies said the man couldn’t walk, so three deputies switched off carrying him over their shoulders.

The injured man was then taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Lynx Lake is within the Prescott National Forest, near Prescott. Visitors can hike, fish camp and boat.

Prescott is about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

