Screams for help sent man rushing into Texas river, cops say. Body was just recovered

A man lost his life after rushing into a fast-moving river to rescue a drowning woman, according to Texas police and news reports.

While swimming in the San Jacinto River in Crosby on the evening of June 25, a woman was swept away by a strong current, according to KTRK.

After she cried out for help, a group of nearby men ran into the water in an attempt to save her, per the outlet.

The men were eventually able to pull her to safety, but one of them never returned from the water, according to KHOU.

After the man was reported missing, a dive team was dispatched to the river around midnight, according to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The divers scoured the dark waters using a sonar-equipped boat, according to KHOU.

They found the man’s body around 1:17 a.m. on June 26, Gonzalez said.

The medical examiner’s office is in the process of identifying the deceased man, according to KTRK.

He did not know the woman he gave his life to save, according to FOX 26.

Another body belonging to a man in his 20s was found several thousand feet upriver on June 19, according to KTRK. He was believed to struggle to swim.

A representative for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on June 26.

Crosby is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

