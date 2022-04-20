Screams of home intrusion lead deputies to narcotics arrest in Marco Island

A distraught woman running through Marco Island, screaming that someone had broken into her house and was in her pool, led deputies to the discovery of narcotics.

When officers arrived at the 800 block of Robin Court, they checked the home for signs of forced entry without luck.

As deputies checked the home for possible intruders, they found several suspected narcotics, as well as a shotgun.

The resident, 39-year-old Marisol Perez, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and displayed signs of excited delirium, according to a Marco Island Police Department press release.

Perez was then taken to the hospital.

After Marco Island police received search warrants for Perez' home. They found large amounts of suspected marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

Additionally, they seized 15 weapons of various types, according to the release.

Perez was cleared from the hospital and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

She's charged with possession of narcotics, although officials say additional charged are pending.

The investigation is still active.

