Screams lead rescuers to two clinging to rock in rushing river, Nevada officials say

Two people found clinging to a rock were rescued from the Truckee River, Nevada firefighters reported.

The rescue took place at 4:50 p.m. in East Truckee Canyon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said in a post on X, formerly branded as Twitter.

Two people were walking along the river when a woman fell in, firefighters told KOLO. The other person fell in trying to rescue her and they were swept away by the swift current.

Reports of screaming led firefighters to the couple holding onto a rock in the freezing water, firefighters told SF Gate. They were taken to a hospital for possible hypothermia.

Composed mostly of melted snow, the Truckee River is extremely cold even in summer, firefighters told the publication.

The couple had been in the water for about an hour, firefighters told KOLO.

East Truckee Canyon is about 25 miles northeast of Truckee, California, near Verdi, Nevada.

