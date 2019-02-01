Screen time can affect kids, but the data is hard to measure. Here's why.

When scientists study the effects of screen time on children, there's really only one thing parents want to know: How much is too much?

While the Academic Pediatric Association guidelines suggest daily limits for high-quality screen-based programming, those recommendations are based on studies with significant limitations. In general, studies on the subject quickly become outdated or can't prove a causal connection between a certain amount of screen time and any number of outcomes, including mental health and brain development.

Studying the effects of screen time on children is much harder than you might imagine because scientists often can't get the best data to understand the dynamics at play. That's why new research often feels promising to parents who are looking for reassurance. If a study hints at negative effects, parents can justify giving their kids less time in front of a television or device.

Take, for example, a screen time study published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, which found an association between excessive screen time and later developmental milestones in toddler and pre-school age children.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the study explicitly focused on smartphones and tablets; plenty of the media coverage paired stories with images of children holding mobile devices. Yet, the researchers didn't ask parents about iPhones, iPads, Kindles, and Androids because they'd either just debuted or didn't exist when the study launched in 2008. (The study authors believe parents logged such use in an "other screen-based devices" category.)

This doesn't disprove the study's findings, but it does reveal how digital media technology often evolves faster than researchers expect. That means survey questions about devices and apps, for example, can quickly become outdated. Researchers, like in the JAMA Pediatrics study, also typically rely on reports about screen time use from children and their parents, the latter of which can be unreliable since adults aren't great at remembering how much time they've spent on their own devices.

Even if scientists can observe and accurately record screen time use, they often can't classify a child's engagement. Spending time on YouTube to learn about space is a much different experience than watching and commenting on Logan Paul videos.

The good news is that dozens of scientists who want to better understand how screen time influences child development know these limitations well, and are trying to revolutionize the field by creating new research tools.

The future of screen time research

One of those scientists is Dillon Browne, co-author of the JAMA Pediatrics study and assistant professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo.

"You need a really forward-thinking group of researchers to anticipate those innovations [in technology use] before they even come," he says.

Browne envisions future research on screen time that's designed to adapt to the rapid changes in technology use. That would mean finding efficient ways to update a study as digital media evolves.

But for important ethical reasons, researchers can't make sudden changes to experiments involving human subjects without additional scrutiny. That also means adding a single new question or device category to a study can take weeks or months, and timing is always a concern for scientists who need to move on to a new phase of their research. Browne likens the process of amending a study to rolling out a change in human resources software in a large corporation. And once researchers significantly change their questions, it's difficult or impossible to compare certain types of data over time without skewing the results.

Studies could be nimbler, he argues, if they could use "passive data collection" to quantify kids' screen time. Instead of relying on self-reports, scientists could have children and parents in their study agree to install a third-party app on an Android or iPhone device that would send all the information about use that Google and Apple already collect to the researchers. Passive data collection can be highly controversial; Apple recently eliminated Facebook's ability to collect such information this way after it learned the social media company had paid people for the access.