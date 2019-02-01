Screen time can affect kids, but the data is hard to measure. Here's why.

Twitter More

Facebook More

When scientists study the effects of screen time on children, there's really only one thing parents want to know: How much is too much?

While the Academic Pediatric Association guidelines suggest daily limits for high-quality screen-based programming, those recommendations are based on studies with significant limitations. In general, studies on the subject quickly become outdated or can't prove a causal connection between a certain amount of screen time and any number of outcomes, including mental health and brain development.

Studying the effects of screen time on children is much harder than you might imagine because scientists often can't get the best data to understand the dynamics at play. That's why new research often feels promising to parents who are looking for reassurance. If a study hints at negative effects, parents can justify giving their kids less time in front of a television or device. Read more...

More about Tech, Science, Kids, Screen Time, and Social Good