Screw it, we'll hear you out - tell us how you'd fix the stuck Suez boat

The Suez Canal is currently blocked by one of the largest container ships on the planet.

The canal facilitates the movements of $9.6 billion in cargo per day.

As a result, it would be really great if there was no longer a ship blocking the canal.

Currently the intricate matrix of globalized trade is being stymied by one big boat that got itself wedged up on the side of the Suez Canal.

This disastrous situation has resulted in the very best and brightest on the planet when it comes to salvaging ships to be deployed to the canal to fix the problem.

But like the noble friend present but not assisting during an apartment move, many onlookers have kindly offered their own advice as to the best mechanism to free the good ship Ever Given from its earthly bound. Given the magnitude of the financial fallout, it only makes sense to develop a robust, shovel-ready plan B.

To that end: sure, we'll hear you out, what's the best you got?

