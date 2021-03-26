Screw it, we'll hear you out - tell us how you'd fix the stuck Suez boat

Walt Hickey
·1 min read
Suez canal ever given
It's doing its best. Now it's your turn! Suez Canal Authority

Currently the intricate matrix of globalized trade is being stymied by one big boat that got itself wedged up on the side of the Suez Canal.

This disastrous situation has resulted in the very best and brightest on the planet when it comes to salvaging ships to be deployed to the canal to fix the problem.

But like the noble friend present but not assisting during an apartment move, many onlookers have kindly offered their own advice as to the best mechanism to free the good ship Ever Given from its earthly bound. Given the magnitude of the financial fallout, it only makes sense to develop a robust, shovel-ready plan B.

To that end: sure, we'll hear you out, what's the best you got?

Please send boat unsticking proposals to whickey@insider.com. The use of expository diagrams is not merely permitted but actively encouraged. Time is short and the need is great; please submit soon.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • White House says the US has offered help to re-open Suez Canal: 'We're tracking the situation very closely'

    "We do see some potential impacts on energy markets," Psaki said. "Obviously, that's one of the reasons we offered assistance."

  • New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, U.S. retailers

    A stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal threatens to make it even more difficult for European and U.S. retailers to keep products in stock during the coronavirus pandemic. The Suez Canal saga that began on Tuesday and could go on for weeks, is just the latest crisis to strike the global supply chain that was upended when coronavirus shutdowns spurred house-bound consumers to upgrade appliances, sofas, televisions and backyards. IKEA, the world's largest furniture seller, and London-based electronics seller Dixons Carphone are among the retailers with goods on the stranded vessel, both companies told Reuters.

  • Fact check: No evidence of Hillary Clinton link with ship stuck in Suez Canal, trafficking

    A conspiracy theory that says a ship stuck in the Suez Canal is a human trafficking vessel connected to Hillary Clinton is false.

  • U.S. Navy offers to help clear cargo ship from Suez Canal

    The blockage is believed to be costing the global economy about $400 million per hour.

  • Cargo ship remains stuck in Suez Canal; dredgers try to remove silt to free it

    A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said.

  • Egyptian official says Suez Canal to reopen within a few days

    After a warning that it could take "weeks" to clear the vital cargo lane, an advisor to Egypt's president says it will be reopened within 3 days.

  • Why oil demand is in question amid economic recovery

    Ambrosino Brothers’ Todd Colvin, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts on oil prices amid the pandemic and Suez Canal delays.

  • Graphic shows Suez Canal shipping traffic

    The 400 metres long Ever Given has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday (March 23) and efforts are under way to free the vessel although the process may take weeks amid bad weather.Satellite images show the Ever Green container ship run aground in the Suez Canal on Thursday (March 25) causing a blockage that has affected shipping rates and caused disruption in supplying retail goods.The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers.

  • Efforts to Refloat Container Ship Continue Into the Night as Impact of Suez Blockage Grows

    Efforts to refloat the container ship blocking the Suez Canal continued into the night of March 25-26, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.The authority published this footage showing the dredger Mashhour being used to dislodge the ship. In a statement, the SCA said they aimed to remove 15,000 to 20,000 cubic metres of sand from around the bow of the ship.The owner of the ship said they aimed to dislodge the ship by Saturday, according to Nikkei Asia.The Suez Canal Authority said the container ship Ever Given, sailing under the flag of Panama, ran aground as visibility decreased due to a dust storm on March 23. The 400-meter-long ship had a total tonnage of 224,000 tons and was passing through the canal on its journey from China to Rotterdam, the authority said. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • Stuck Suez Canal Cargo Ship Might Trigger a Toilet Paper Shortage — Again

    Here we go again. The early pandemic days of the toilet paper panic might be upon us again, due to the stuck cargo ship in the Suez Canal blocking all traffic. See: One Year After Toilet Paper...

  • Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says

    Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Friday, under international pressure to address mounting reports of human rights abuses during months of conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who acknowledged for the first time this week that Eritrean forces had crossed the border into Ethiopia's northern Tigray region during the fighting, said Ethiopia's military would take over guarding the border area. "Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," he said in a statement on Twitter during a trip to Eritrea's capital, Asmara, for talks with President Isaias Afwerki.

  • Sanders says he'll introduce legislation to hike corporate tax rate to 35%

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who sought the Democratic nomination for president, told NPR he'll introduce a bill that would raise the corporate tax rate to 35% from 21%. A separate bill would set new estate taxes as high as 65% on those valued over $1 billion. The closely divided U.S. Senate is unlikely to support a 35% corporate tax rate, but could agree to increase the current rate to help pay for a new infrastructure package.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Steady Market While Traders Await Next Catalyst

    The U.S. Dollar hit its highest level against a basket of currencies since November 23 earlier in the session, helping to put a lid on gold prices.

  • Gold prices settle higher, but post first weekly decline in 3 weeks

    Gold prices settle higher on Friday, but post their first weekly decline in three weeks, with some hope in the U.S. for further improvements in the economy helping to provide a lift for the dollar, pressuring prices for bullion.

  • Big Dan Rodimer goes full cowboy ahead of Texan congress run

    Republican candidate goes from soft-spoken family man to commie-bashing bull rider in four months

  • One Of A Kind 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is Begging To Be Driven

    Crown Concepts is known for offering some of the most desirable collector cars available but they may have outdone themselves with this one-of-a-kind 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.

  • Chicago hospital executive resigns after misallocation of vaccine doses to luxury watch shop, steakhouse, Trump Tower and suburban church

    An executive at a Chicago hospital that improperly gave COVID-19 vaccinations to people outside the neighborhoods the city asked the hospital to serve resigned, officials said Wednesday night. The board of the Loretto Hospital announced the resignation of Dr. Anosh Ahmed, the chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Ahmed and CEO George Miller were reprimanded last week by the hospital’s board of directors after news reports said hospital executives provided COVID-19 to some people who weren’t qualified to receive it.

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • A top official at a Chicago hospital that wrongly administered COVID-19 vaccines to Trump Tower employees has resigned

    Block Club Chicago reported that ineligible hotel workers were vaccinated under a program meant to deliver vaccines to underserved communities.

  • Efforts continue to float stuck container ship

    The Suez Canal Authority shared the latest update in their efforts to refloat this container ship in Egypt on March 25.