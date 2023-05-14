Screwdriver assault trial to begin Tuesday

May 13—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a screwdriver will face a court trial Tuesday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Stephen Holloway, 30, of Summit, was arrested in August of last year on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation and second-degree domestic violence assault.

Several motions have been filed on Holloway's behalf to dismiss the charges based on witness recounting of the alleged incident and circumstances leading up to it.

Regardless of their stance, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said sufficient evidence existed to pursue the charges with or without the victim's "OK."

Previously represented by the Department of Public Advocacy, Holloway had a handful of back-and-forth exchanges with his court-appointed counsel and at one point filed paperwork to represent himself but eventually changed his mind.

On Friday, Holloway's new attorney, Steven Goble, appeared, discussing last-minute motions, arguing the sufficiency of evidence.

Conn retorted that was already the job of the grand jury, to which they voted there was probable cause and thus Holloway was indicted.

A later charge of tampering with a witness was tacked on as prosecutors believe the reason the victim recounted their statement was due to Holloway's persuasion.

However, the late addition of the charge and attorney means it won't be one of the charges argued on Tuesday.

Goble also discussed a motion regarding an unreasonable delay in the progression of the case, but Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis said he saw no violation.

The parties will convene for court trial beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com