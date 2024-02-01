Scriptless in Seattle to visit St. Marys

Jan. 31—ST. MARYS — A live touring comedy show will be coming to St. Marys this February as part of its tour for the year.

Scriptless in Seattle will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the St. Marys Grand Opera House with ticket proceeds going toward support for the Band Parents Organization purchasing new marching band uniforms.

The improv show is visiting Tennessee, Oklahoma, New York and West Virginia, in addition to Ohio.

To purchase tickets, visit scriptlessinseattle.com.