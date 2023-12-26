Scrub Hub: What is being done in Indiana to bring back American chestnuts trees?

There’s an old holiday tradition in the U.S. that's become increasingly harder to celebrate: fire-roasted chestnuts.

Thanks to an endemic fungus, about 4 billion American chestnut trees were killed off within 40 years beginning in 1904. The loss of so many trees not only affected the ecosystems they grew in, but the flourishing timber industry, too.

So, to wrap up Scrub Hub for the year, we set out ask: What is being done in Indiana to bring back American chestnuts?

We spoke with an expert at Purdue University and The American Chestnut Foundation to bring you some answers.

Researchers at Purdue University and The American Chestnut Foundation are hoping their crossbreeding and genetics efforts are capable of bring this once abundant tree back to the U.S.

Short Answer: Crossbreeding with trees from overseas

The fungus that wiped out American chestnuts isn’t going away. Other hardwood trees still host the blight, though they are more resistant than the chestnuts were and don’t die off. But this means that if the American chestnuts are ever able to make a recovery, they'll need to gain those same resistances.

Caleb Kell, an operational tree breeder at Purdue University, is part of a small team working to get the American chestnut off the ground again.

The main thrust of the research is crossbreeding the Chinese chestnut with the American. The Chinese chestnut is resistant to the blight but doesn’t have the same physical characteristics of the American. Old American chestnuts fruit each year, and Kell said they were so prolific, that people could walk into the forests and be ankle-deep in fallen chestnuts.

“While the American chestnut is a tall and straight growing tree, the Chinese is bushier,” Kell said. It grows more like apple tree, so it is not as good of a timber tree and doesn’t compete very well in the woods where young forests are regenerating.”

The goal, he said, is to get as close to the original American chestnut genetics as possible. Researchers would like to see the genetics be made up of one-sixteenth Chinese chestnut and the other fifteen-sixteenths American.

Long Answer: Wheat fields may hold the key to resistance

Kell and his colleagues at Purdue are working with The American Chestnut Foundation to solve the blight problem. The national organization has created hundreds of chestnut trees with varying genetics but all nearly identical to the wild American chestnut.

The initial crossbreed between an American and Chinese chestnut is dubbed F1, Kell said. That tree, which is half American and half Chinese chestnut, is then put through a process called backcrossing. Basically, F1 is crossed to multiple generations of American chestnut to whittle the genetics down to that 15/16ths ratio.

The experts have not only used the Chinese varieties for crossbreeding but have used some genes from wheat as a kind of vaccine for the newly minted American chestnut.

Kell explained that the wheat was used for its enzyme, called oxalic acid, to eliminate one of the ways the chestnut blight fungus can kill the cells in the American chestnut tree.

The idea is that these pairings will combine and give the American chestnut the robust resistance it needs to be reintroduced, Kell said.

Successful reintroduction will not only provide an abundant food source for wildlife, but the timber harvested from American chestnuts is rot resistant and very strong.

American chestnuts are quick growers in the hardwood world, too. One can reach timbering age by 25 years, a much shorter period than the 60 or so years for black walnut or nearly 100 years for white oak.

“Having such a high-quality timber tree I think would lend very, very well to improving the economic wellbeing of the timber producing regions of Indiana,” Kell said.

Kell and the researchers across the country hope to nail down this mix of genetics by 2025 and begin reintroduction efforts then.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

