‘Scrubs’ co-executive producer Eric Weinberg arrested on sex assault charges

Eric Weinberg, a television writer and producer with credits including shows like “Scrubs” and “Californication,” has been arrested on sexual assault charges, with some alleged incidents dating back at least a decade.

The Hollywood producer was taken into custody on Thursday at his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for “several sexual assaults including rape,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release. The allegations stem from incidents that occurred between 2012 and 2019.

Authorities dubbed Weinberg a “serial sexual assault suspect,” who ”targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places” and then approached them “under the guise of being a photographer.” When the victims arrived at his home, “he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot,” police said.

It’s possible Weinberg has other victims dating back as far as the early 90s, according to authorities. They’ve been asked to come forward and reach out to detectives at (323) 561-3272 and via email at 39284@lapd.online.

His bail was set at $3.25 million.

Weinberg is well-known in the television world and has been nominated for five Emmy awards. He’s listed as co-executive producer for than 100 episodes of the medical sitcom “Scrubs,” which ran on NBC and later ABC from 2001 to 2007. He also served as supervising producer and writer on about another two dozen episodes of the series starring, Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

He also worked as a producer on Showtime’s “Californication” and FX’s “Anger Management” in addition to writing for “Politically Incorrect” with Bill Maher from 1992 to 2002.