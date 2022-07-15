The 'Scrubs' producer accused of serial sexual assault lured victims for years, Los Angeles police say

A Hollywood writer and producer accused of "serial" sexual assault posed as a photographer and lured women to his home during a seven-year span, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Eric Weinberg, who was the co-executive producer of "Scrubs," was arrested Thursday at his home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, the city’s police department said in a statement.

He is accused of "several" sexual assaults, including rape, between 2012 and 2019, police said.

It wasn't clear how many counts he was accused of. A department spokesperson and detectives did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Police said Weinberg targeted women in their 20s and 30s at grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places. Weinberg allegedly arranged photo shoots with the women at his home while posing as a photographer, the department said.

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot,” the department said.

Detectives believe there may be unidentified victims dating back decades.

It wasn't immediately clear if Weinberg, who is being held in lieu of $3.2 million bail has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. There was no response to a message left on a phone number listed under his name.

Weinberg's IMDB page lists dozens of producing and writing credits on shows including "Californication," "Anger Management" and "Politically Incorrect." The page says he was nominated for five Emmy awards.