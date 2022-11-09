'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg accused of sexual assault, rape in two lawsuits

Eric Weinberg attends a 2022 arraignment hearing in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck / Associated Press)

Two women filed sexual assault lawsuits Monday in Los Angeles against Eric Weinberg fewer than three weeks after the "Scrubs" producer pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of sexual assault.

In their respective complaints, both women are seeking unspecified general and punitive damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. One of the accusers — identified in her lawsuit as C.D. — is also seeking damages for sexual harassment.

C.D. claims in her filing that Weinberg lured her to his Los Feliz home in February 2019 and sexually assaulted her after booking her for a photo shoot and offering to help her launch a modeling career.

The lawsuit alleges that Weinberg touched C.D.'s breasts, "demanded sexual poses, forcibly inserted his fingers into her anus, performed oral sex on her" and commanded her to perform oral sex on him. The complaint describes C.D. as "a neurodivergent young woman who has been diagnosed with ADHD, which makes her less attuned to social cues and particularly vulnerable to a sexual predator like Weinberg."

After the assault allegedly occurred, Weinberg allegedly prevented C.D. from leaving his home until she promised not to tell the police he had raped her.

In a separate complaint, a plaintiff identified as A.B. accuses Weinberg of luring her to his home in December 2019 and sexually assaulting her after meeting her while presenting himself as a younger man on a dating app. The lawsuit alleges that "Weinberg forced A.B. to perform oral sex, forced her to lick his anus as he physically restrained her, and forcibly penetrated her."

Weinberg — a Hollywood executive known for his work on TV shows such as "Scrubs," "Californication" and "Anger Management" — was arrested in July for “several sexual assaults including rape,” according to police. He was arrested again last month and charged with 18 felony counts of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault by means to cause great bodily harm and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Story continues

On Oct. 25, Weinberg was remanded into custody after an L.A. judge revoked his $5-million bail and labeled him a potential danger to society. Before the arrests, several women accused Weinberg over a seven-year period of luring them to his home — often under the guise of a photo shoot — before restraining and sexually assaulting them, police interviews and records show.

A representative for Weinberg did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times' request for comment.

Times staff writers Anousha Sakoui and Richard Winton contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.