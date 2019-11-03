ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shareholders Booked A 49% Gain In The Last Three Years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) share price is up 49% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 8.8% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 6.1% , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

ScS Group was able to grow its EPS at 9.3% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 14% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for ScS Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 80%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year ScS Group shareholders have received a TSR of 6.1%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 7.5%. But the (superior) three-year TSR of 22% per year is some consolation. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. Before spending more time on ScS Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

