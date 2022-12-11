ScS Group plc's (LON:SCS) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

ScS Group's (LON:SCS) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on ScS Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ScS Group is:

27% = UK£14m ÷ UK£50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.27.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ScS Group's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, ScS Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. For this reason, ScS Group's five year net income decline of 2.2% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared ScS Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 5.5% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SCS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SCS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is ScS Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its profits), ScS Group has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, ScS Group has paid dividends over a period of eight years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 38%.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that ScS Group has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for ScS Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

