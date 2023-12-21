SC's largest Nativity Scene is located in Taylors. Here's the story behind its design.

For a long time, Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors had searched for a larger Nativity Scene for Christmas, when the church's patronal feast takes place. The new Nativity would replace the smaller one they previously owned.

Pastor Christopher Smith credits parish secretary Maria Rauch as "the mastermind" behind the church's seasonal decorations. Rauch, who helps decorate the church, came up with the idea of the Nativity scene after her husband unexpectedly passed away.

"She wanted to honor his memory and got many of our parishioners excited about getting a beautiful Nativity while COVID was going on as a sign of hope in the midst of the pandemic," Smith said.

The church commissioned ALBL Oberammergau in Germany to design the life-size, hand-carved Nativity scene. They have been known for doing fine craftsmanship for churches since 1556. The request would become the single largest commission done in their history.

On the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2021, the life-sized Nativity was unveiled to the public. Hand-carved figures feature an angel and Holy Spirit in the form of a dove, the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus, Joseph, the three wise men, a lamb, camel, ox, donkey, shepherd and sheep.

These are some of the animals with their keepers in the manger near the Nativity Scene.

"It is, as far as we know, the largest indoor Nativity in a Catholic Church in South Carolina, and we have tried to discover a larger one in any church and have not found one yet," Smith said.

Smith said the Nativity was made possible through private donations.

The church wants to share the extraordinary blessing of the Great Nativity as a new classic masterpiece of artistic beauty to lift the hearts of all who come and visit with joy and hope through the visual representation of the story of Christmas, Smith said.

"The message of Christmas is that God loves each one of us enough to come into our lives and that His presence brings joy and hope even in the darkest of times," he said.

Three wise men, or Magi as they were known, whose names were Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar, traveled a far distance to pay homage to Christ. They brought with them fine gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Images of the wise men are near the the Nativity Scene as they travel to see Christ.

Visitors are welcome to see the Nativity at Prince of Peace Catholic Church between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Feb. 2, which is the Feast of the presentation of the child Jesus into the Temple and the close of the Catholic Christmas season. The image of the Christ Child is enshrined in the Great Nativity during a procession after the Masses at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and midnight on Christmas Eve. The church is located at 1209 Brushy Creek Road in Taylors.

Smith hopes the Nativity continues to inspire families for many more Christmases.

"It is a sign of hope and beauty, and it is wonderful to see so many people light up with joy when they see it," he said.

