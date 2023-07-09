SCSO confirms deceased toddler found in subdivision lake is 3-year-old Israel Powell

Israel Powell, 3, has been missing in Shelby County since Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The body of a young child found in Jamieson Lake by authorities has been identified by medical examiners as 3-year-old Israel Powell, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday evening.

Sheriff's deputies began searching for the young boy Friday morning after he was reported missing from the 5100 block of Laurel Springs Drive in southeast Shelby County. Within hours, authorities recovered the body of a small child.

The lake where Powell was found is located in the same subdivision where Powell was last seen.

SCSO said an investigation into Powell's death is ongoing.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for the Commercial Appeal covering issues tied to education, access, and equity. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Israel Powell found dead by authorities after he was reported missing