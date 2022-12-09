SCSO: Family of missing 22-year-old woman received texts that she could be in danger

A 22-year-old woman has been missing for a week and could be in danger, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Cieara Palm was last seen by family members in the Northwood Hills area on Dec. 2.

She was reported missing Wednesday after her family received text messages that she was possibly in danger.

Palm is 5′7″, 185 lbs., and was last seen wearing pajama pants, red boots and a red jacket.

If anyone sees her, contact law enforcement immediately.

