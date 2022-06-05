SCSO investigating double homicide in southeast part of county, officials say

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that killed two people.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle East for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Eagles Landing Apartments, off East Shelby Drive near Hacks Cross Road.

SCSO detectives are investigating a shooting at approximately 12:50 am at the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle E. in SE Shelby County. One person was pronounced deceased by Shelby County paramedics on the scene. Another was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LYOuWjwzez — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 5, 2022

According to SCSO, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s scary when I woke up in the morning, because I ain’t never heard about these apartments being bad over here,” said Lakisha Hewlett, neighbor. “This is the first time we’ve ever heard shooting. I didn’t hear anything but when I came out here I saw glass, and some blood.”

Another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries, a release said.

“It’s sad. Nothing like this ever happens here. It’s nice, quiet,” said another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

She says she knew one of the people killed.

“I hate to hear it. I just saw him in the car yesterday, and that’s the last time I seen him,” she said.

The double homicide is an ongoing investigation and if anyone knows any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Update: The person transported to ROH has now been pronounced deceased. A double homicide investigation is ongoing. If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 5, 2022

