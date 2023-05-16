Sarasota Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting on Fruitville Road last weekend

The badge of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Fruitville Road, near Cattlemen Road, that left one man dead last Saturday evening.

A 58-year-old Sarasota man was shot by another man after what appears to have been a road rage incident on Fruitville. The Sheriff's Office isn't releasing the names of the two men – or that of a female witness – because they are covered by Marsy's Law. The law prevents police agencies from releasing the identities of crime victims who choose to remain anonymous.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dana Judge said no one has been arrested in this case.

Deputies responded to the area at approximately 8:08 p.m. on Saturday. They found that the 58-year-old was deceased in a pick-up truck on Fruitville, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The deputies also saw an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man – who are both Sarasota residents – in a nearby sedan. The man was the sedan's passenger, and the woman was the driver.

Judge said there had been a back-and-forth exchange between the people in the two vehicles about a traffic issue. Traffic was stopped on Fruitville at the time. The sedan's passenger told the Sheriff's Office that there was a verbal altercation, and then the driver of the pick-up truck pointed a gun at him and the driver of the sedan, according to the news release. The passenger then exited the sedan and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the pick-up truck, striking the driver.

Judge said that after the 18-year-old woman and 23-year-old man spoke with detectives, they were allowed to leave. She said that based on the initial investigation, there were no charges to be filed against the two people at the time.

The deceased man was released to the Medical Examiner’s office, and his next-of-kin were notified. Judge said the Sheriff's Office hopes to provide an update on the incident sometime over the next two or so days.

