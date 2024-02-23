SCSO: stolen forklift recovered in Sutter

Feb. 22—On Tuesday night, Sutter County Sheriff's deputies recovered a forklift that was reportedly stolen in November 2023, officials said.

The reporting party said that a forklift had been spotted in the front yard in the 7000 block of Washington Street in Sutter. According to the Sheriff's Office, the make, model and year of this forklift matched the description of the one that was previously reported stolen.

Deputies contacted nine subjects inside the residence and Sutter County detectives responded to assist. A search warrant was authorized to retrieve the forklift, officials said.

After speaking with the residents, investigators found that the forklift was reportedly in possession of 24-year-old Brennen Brown. While conducting a consent search, Brown allegedly had a key to the forklift in his pocket, according to officials.

Brown was booked into the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property. He remains in custody as of press time on Thursday with bail set at $20,000.

Brown pleaded not guilty to these charges during an arraignment on Thursday.