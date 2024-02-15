SCSO: West Ridge High School student arrested for making threat of mass violence

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Ridge High School student was arrested for making a threat, according to authorities.

Robert Michael Critcher, 18, of Blountville, was arrested and charged with threats of mass violence on school property, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The sheriff’s office said it began investigating Wednesday evening after it was made aware of a threat made by a West Ridge student, which led deputies to speak with Critcher. After conducting interviews during the investigation, Critcher was taken into custody, according to the SCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the Critcher made the threat to others on a school bus.

“The SCSO would like to thank those that reported this threat,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Threats of any sort regarding our schools are taken seriously and our agency will respond appropriately to ensure student and staff safety. As always, we encourage everyone to report threats or other relevant information relating to school safety to law enforcement or school administrators.”

Critcher was booked into the Sullivan County Jail where he remained in custody Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

