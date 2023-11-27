SCSU President announces her departure in June

ST. CLOUD — President Robbyn Wacker will be leaving her position when her contract ends on June 30, 2024, St. Cloud State University Announced in a press release Monday.

"Serving as SCSU's president has been an honor and a privilege," Wacker, who was appointed as president in 2018, said in the release.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve our amazing students, faculty, staff, and administrative leaders. This decision was extremely difficult; however, I feel great about what I and my leadership team have accomplished in the past six years, and the time is right to hand the reigns over to the next leader," she said.

Wacker is the 24th president of the university and the first female president. She came to SCSU from the University of Northern Colorado, where she held multiple leadership positions.

“During her tenure, Dr. Wacker led the university through the most challenging time in higher education’s history with positivity, empathy, and vision,” said Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State, in the release.

“Her commitment to student success and Equity 2030 has laid a foundation of excellence at the university that will impact the region for years to come. I thank her for her service to Minnesota State and to the St. Cloud State University community," he said.

At the beginning of her presidency, Wacker helped to develop the “It’s Time Framework,” a strategy “focused on elevating its academic distinction by building on the institution’s academic strengths.”

According to the press release, the university invested in student success and additional support for faculty.

The release went on to address the dropping enrollment rates the university has experienced in recent years.

According to data provided by the university in the release, SCSU’s enrollment showed 16.5% increase in new freshman, an 11.9% increase in new graduate students, and an 18.1% increase in students living on campus for the Fall 2023 semester.

“These numbers represent the first time since 2015 that enrollment and on-campus living numbers have increased,” the release said.

— Tess Ware is the local editor of The St. Cloud Times. Contact her at tware@stcloudtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: SCSU President announces her departure in June