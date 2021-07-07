Scuffle in Street involving gun leads to one man charged with attempted murder, Harford sheriff's office says

Jul. 6—A Monday night scuffle in Street resulted in attempted murder charges being filed against a man after he allegedly fired a gun, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred just before 8 p.m. Monday on Sandy Hook Road, in the area of Sandy Hook Speedway, said Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

A 23-year-old man, who police did not identify, was in a parking lot and appeared intoxicated and agitated, Hopkins said. He allegedly threw a bottle at another group of people who did not know him, she said, and a verbal altercation ensued. The group was using the beach, swimming and trail areas nearby, but the 23-year-old's purpose in the area is not known, Hopkins said, as is the reason he allegedly threw a bottle at the group.

The 23-year-old said he was going to "get a gun," Hopkins said.

After several minutes, he reappeared with a handgun and fired shots into the ground. The group of people was able to "overtake the suspect and remove the gun from his possession," Hopkins said. During that altercation, the 23-year-old was injured.

He was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Centerin Baltimore for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Hopkins said.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment have been filed against the man. Hopkins said the 23-year-old would not be identified until "service of the charges."

Nobody else is charged in connection to the incident, Hopkins said.