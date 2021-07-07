Scuffle in Street involving gun leads to one man charged with attempted murder, Harford sheriff's office says

Jul. 7—A Monday night scuffle in Street resulted in attempted murder charges being filed against a man after he allegedly fired a gun, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Joseph Deery, 23, of Whiteford, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment, according to electronic court records. He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies are investigating the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Monday on Sandy Hook Road, in the area of Sandy Hook Speedway, said Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Deery was in a parking lot and appeared intoxicated and agitated, Hopkins said. He allegedly threw a bottle at another group of people who did not know him, she said, and a verbal altercation ensued.

The group was using the beach, swimming and trail areas nearby, but Deery's purpose in the area was not known to police, nor was the reason he allegedly threw the bottle at the group, Hopkins said.

Deery then said he was going to "get a gun," Hopkins said.

After several minutes, he reappeared with a handgun and fired shots into the ground. The group of people was able to "overtake the suspect and remove the gun from his possession," Hopkins said. During that altercation, Deery was injured.

He was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Centerin Baltimore for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Hopkins said.

Nobody else is charged in connection to the incident, Hopkins said.