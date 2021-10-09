Scuffles break during anti-fascist demo in Greece
Scuffles between anti-fascist protesters and police broke out Saturday during a demonstration marking a year since the far-right party Golden Dawn was ruled a criminal organization. (Oct. 9)
On his new Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast, Johnny Bananas isn't afraid to show The Challenge some tough love. But will the seven-time champ return anytime soon?
The RHONY alum's daughter credited photographer Andrew Werner for the artsy concept
Ali Alexander, fellow rally organizer Nathan Martin, and Stop the Steal LLC have been subpoenaed by the Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol
Ethiopian troops and their allies are launching air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive.
"There were more than 50 media workers and journalists killed in Afghanistan, most of them Afghans. So we're really paying homage to them, to what was going on and what was given up."View Entire Post ›
The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.
Strolling casually with their machine guns in hand, Halimi and hundreds of fellow Taliban fighters enjoyed a rare day off with a visit to a popular waterside amusement park in Kabul. Friday's day trip to the sandy shores of the capital's Qargha reservoir was a welcome break for the fighters after months of conflict and weeks of security duty since the Taliban took power in mid-August. "I feel very cheerful about coming to Kabul and being able to visit Qargha for the first time ... the people welcomed me and my companions in a brotherly manner," Halimi, 24, a fighter from the central Maidan Wardak province, told Reuters, asking not to give his full name.
Melania Trump’s time in the White House wasn’t an idyllic season of life for her. She preferred her former private life over her public role as First Lady, but her office seems like it was the “Battle of the Stephanies” during her time in Washington, D.C. With the recent release of Stephanie Grisham’s book, I’ll […]
The House Oversight and Reform Committee obtained documents from the General Services Administration, which leased the Old Post Office building to Trump for his hotel.
The Senate Republican leader from Kentucky apparently can take it only from Donald Trump.
Chances are good Social Security benefits will be very important to you in retirement. Unfortunately, millions of retirees across America risk losing some of the benefits they expect to receive. Retirees are at risk of losing a part of their Social Security checks if they live in one of the 13 states that charges state tax on these benefits.
Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.
Trump's real estate company filed a petition saying New York overvalued it 502 Park Avenue commercial space, compared with similar properties.
The honeymoon phase is over: As of Thursday, Biden's approval rating stands at just 44.2%, according to FiveThirtyEight's aggregation of leading pollsters.
Several top members of the Biden administration were in Mexico City on Friday for a meeting with Mexican officials regarding security along the U.S.-Mexico border. But Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't among them.
In its claim of responsibility, the region's IS affiliate identified the bomber as a Uygher Muslim, saying the attack targeted both Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China. The blast tore through a crowded mosque in the city of Kunduz during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week. It was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, as well as religious institutions and minority Shiites since U.S. and NATO troops left in August.
"Trump did not publicly disclose this significant benefit from a foreign bank while he was President," lawmakers said.
Dear Mike Pence:
Russia is ready to protect its ally Tajikistan in the event of any incursions from neighbouring Afghanistan, a senior diplomat was quoted on Friday as saying, amid Russian media reports of a militant Tajik group preparing a cross-border attack. Tajiks are the second largest ethnic group in Afghanistan and make up a majority of the population in some northern areas close to the border with Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic. According to Russian media reports, the predominantly ethnic Pashtun Taliban have struck an alliance with one particular Tajik militant group which may be planning an incursion into Tajikistan.
(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina took over the finances of a town bordering Fort Bragg, highlighting the state’s strong authority to intervene in cases of municipal fiscal distress. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partn