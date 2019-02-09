Scuffles at Paris yellow vest protests on 13th weekend

Yellow vest protesters walk down the famed Champs Elysees avenue to keep pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron's government, for the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations, in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — Scuffles have broken out between French yellow vest protesters and police in a 13th consecutive weekend of demonstrations.

Police fired tear gas in Paris to disperse demonstrators near the Champs-Elysees avenue on Saturday afternoon as scuffles broke out.

The protest in the French capital has passed the National Assembly and will end up near the Eiffel Tower.

The yellow vest activists, who have brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets over the past three months, are now trying to achieve electoral success but the movement is politically divided and has no appointed leader.

President Emmanuel Macron — the target of many demonstrators' anger — seems to be clawing back support as he tries to quell the movement with a national political debate. Recent polls show Macron's approval ratings rising.