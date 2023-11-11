Scunthorpe drugs raids seize £110,000 worth of cocaine

Two men were arrested in the raids and have been released on bail, police said

More than £110,000 of suspected cocaine was seized in raids on three properties, Humberside Police said.

The searches all took place in Scunthorpe and were part of the force's ongoing Operation Shield.

It is designed to "disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups linked to drug related offences, county lines and violent crime", police said.

Two men were arrested and have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

In the first search, in Spilby Road on Thursday, £60,000 worth of drugs and a quantity of cash were discovered.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A second raid on Friday at property on Westcommon Crescent recovered £50,000 worth of cocaine.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at a property on Salmonby Road in another raid on Friday.

